Road ban for drink driver who caused collision on way to get 'electricity top-up'

A drink driver who caused a collision on the way to get an electricity meter top-up has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

Gary Dickson (63), of Rathkyle in Antrim town, pulled out in front of a motorcyclist. The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and without due care and attention at Fountain Hill in Antrim on December 22 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a collision occurred at 11.30am between a Mercedes vehicle driven by Dickson and a motorcyclist who needed medical attention.

The court heard injuries included a fractured hand and pain to his legs, neck and head. The motorbike was "severely damaged" as a result of the collision.

Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

The motorcyclist said the defendant's vehicle pulled out and he had "no opportunity to avoid a collision, hitting into the side of the vehicle".

The defendant was unsteady on his feet and had to lean against a police vehicle. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 82 - the legal limit is 35.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he had been drinking to 4am and had made a "silly decision to drive to get electric for his meter" and "apologised for the injuries caused".

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said the defendant had "caused significant damage and injuries".

The defendant was put on Probation for a year; banned from driving for a year and was fined £250