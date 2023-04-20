A drink driver who caused a collision on the way to get an electricity meter top-up has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Gary Dickson (63), of Rathkyle in Antrim town, pulled out in front of a motorcyclist. The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and without due care and attention at Fountain Hill in Antrim on December 22 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a collision occurred at 11.30am between a Mercedes vehicle driven by Dickson and a motorcyclist who needed medical attention.

The court heard injuries included a fractured hand and pain to his legs, neck and head. The motorbike was "severely damaged" as a result of the collision.

Ballymena courthouse.

The motorcyclist said the defendant's vehicle pulled out and he had "no opportunity to avoid a collision, hitting into the side of the vehicle".

The defendant was unsteady on his feet and had to lean against a police vehicle. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 82 - the legal limit is 35.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he had been drinking to 4am and had made a "silly decision to drive to get electric for his meter" and "apologised for the injuries caused".

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said the defendant had "caused significant damage and injuries".

