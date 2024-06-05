Road ban for drink-driver who crashed into headstones at cemetery in Newtownabbey

By Court Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
A drink-driver who crashed into headstones in a graveyard has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years.

Glynn David Kayes was also given a 12-month probation order for the incident at Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey.

The 56-year-old, of Ambleside Drive in Kirby, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, careless driving and two counts of criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard a member of the public reporting seeing a motorist colliding with monuments in the cemetery on December 1 last year.

General view of Carnmoney Cemetery. Photo by: GoogleGeneral view of Carnmoney Cemetery. Photo by: Google
“The vehicle had crashed into headstones, causing damage to approximately four or five individual graves,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Hayes, who was found sitting in a car and arrested at the scene, failed a breath test. District Judge Steven Keown described it as “a very concerning incident”.

It was accepted, however, that there had been no deliberate intent to damage the headstones. Hayes instead struck them as he tried to drive out of the cemetery in an intoxicated state, the court was told.

His solicitor said he had been drinking while making a visit to a family grave.

Sentencing Hayes, Mr Keown imposed one year’s probation and disqualified him from driving for three years.

The judge also ordered him to pay a £100 fine for the careless driving offence.