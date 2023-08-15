Road ban for drink-driving Larne motorist
A Larne motorist has been banned from driving for a year and fined £400.
Neil McCormick (48), of Donaghy’s Lane, had driven with excess alcohol and had failed to provide a preliminary breath sample to police in Larne on July 23 this year.
When taken to Antrim police station he gave an evidential sample and had an alcohol in breath reading of 76 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had never been in trouble with the police before and had driven for 24 years "without incident".