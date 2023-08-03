A motorist was almost four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit on a motorway when children were in her car, a court heard.

Laura Watson (33), of Daisy Hill Court, Banbridge, was detected on the M2 motorway near Templepatrick around 6pm on Monday May 29 this year.

She failed a preliminary breath test and when taken to a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 154 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mg/100ml.

Her reading was almost as high as the highest recorded reading in the PSNI's Christmas anti-drink driving campaign for 2022 - which was 157mg/100ml.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. She had pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a member of the public that they were on the motorway hard shoulder, having stopped with a female motorist who they believed to be intoxicated. Police arrived a short time later and the defendant was in the driver seat of the vehicle and also present in the vehicle were "two young children".

The court heard four members of the public were present and one of them had taken the keys from the defendant. The members of the public told police the defendant had been "weaving all over the carriageway" before stopping on the hard shoulder. People in two vehicles had stopped with her and called police because they were "so alarmed" by the driving, the prosecutor said.

There was a strong smell of liquor from the defendant who failed a preliminary breath test and when taken to Antrim PSNI Station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 154 micrograms. The court heard she had a "relevant previous conviction" within the last 10 years.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had read a pre-sentence report and it was clear the defendant realised just how serious and dangerous a situation it had been not just for herself, but the children and others on the motorway. He noted she was "very remorseful" and had "shown some insight" into what happened.