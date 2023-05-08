Robert James Adams, 37, whose address was given as Beechfield Drive, Donaghadee, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charges.
The court heard that on February 17, 2023, at 1.30pm police stopped a Ford transit van on the westbound carriageway on the M1 close to Moira.
When questioned the defendant admitted having no driving licence.
The defendant told the court: “I am a hardworking man, I work six days a week.”
During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I am afraid with that record I have to disqualify you.”
She banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £50 for having no driving licence, and a further fine of £300 for having no insurance. She also imposed a £15 offender’s levy.