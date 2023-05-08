A Donaghadee man has been banned from the roads for a year after admitting to having no driving licence or vehicle insurance.

Robert James Adams, 37, whose address was given as Beechfield Drive, Donaghadee, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard that on February 17, 2023, at 1.30pm police stopped a Ford transit van on the westbound carriageway on the M1 close to Moira.

When questioned the defendant admitted having no driving licence.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic by Google

The defendant told the court: “I am a hardworking man, I work six days a week.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I am afraid with that record I have to disqualify you.”