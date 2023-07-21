Niall McKay (31), with an address listed as Quarrytown Road near Broughshane, came to PSNI attention in Ballymena around 12.45am on February 25 this year.
A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that after a 'falling out' the defendant, with drink taken, "foolishly" got into his car to go and try to "remedy" the situation.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.
The defence lawyer said his client works in the "recruitment" industry.
The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £300.