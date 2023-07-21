Police stopped a car which had gone through a mini-roundabout at "speed" and then a drink driving offence was noted.

Niall McKay (31), with an address listed as Quarrytown Road near Broughshane, came to PSNI attention in Ballymena around 12.45am on February 25 this year.

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that after a 'falling out' the defendant, with drink taken, "foolishly" got into his car to go and try to "remedy" the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The defence lawyer said his client works in the "recruitment" industry.