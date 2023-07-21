Register
Road ban for man caught drink driving after going through mini-roundabout at ‘speed’

Police stopped a car which had gone through a mini-roundabout at "speed" and then a drink driving offence was noted.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:28 BST

Niall McKay (31), with an address listed as Quarrytown Road near Broughshane, came to PSNI attention in Ballymena around 12.45am on February 25 this year.

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that after a 'falling out' the defendant, with drink taken, "foolishly" got into his car to go and try to "remedy" the situation.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The defence lawyer said his client works in the "recruitment" industry.

The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £300.