A Dublin-based photographer, who was caught three times over the limit on the M1 near Portadown, has been banned from driving in Northern Ireland for four years and fined £750.

David Fitzgerald (32), from Trossachs Drive in Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 24) charged with driving with excess alcohol.

A Prosecutor told the court that on December 18 last year at approximately 2am, a member of the public called police to report a possible drink driver travelling westbound on the M1 motorway outside Moira.

The caller followed the vehicle, noted it was “swaying back and forward from the lane onto the hard shoulder on several occasions” and updated police the vehicle had stopped on the M1 off-slip close to the M12 towards Portadown.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

Police arrived and observed the defendant behind the wheel of the vehicle. They conducted a breath test which the defendant failed and he was arrested.

In custody an evidential test was carried out resulting in a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath which is 68 over the limit.

A solicitor for the defendant said his client lives and works in Dublin as a photographer at sporting events and any ban would limit is ability to work. Also he visits his family in Belfast once a week. His father is ill and Fitzgerald would have taken him to hospital appointments.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said there is a train from Dublin to Belfast.

The defence solicitor said that his client had eventually “come to his senses” and pulled over. He added that Fitzgerald had entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

District Judge Kelly said “cognisant of the fact I cannot impose a Community Order” she was fining Fitzgerald £750 together with the Offender Levy and disqualifying him from driving for four years.