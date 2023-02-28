A 50-year-old Portadown childminder, who was caught by police driving over the alcohol limit on her way to church, has been fined and given a road ban.

Rhonda Whyte, from The Olde Golf Links, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday of last week (February 24) charged with driving with excess alcohol.

A Prosecutor told the court that on Sunday, January 29 this year at around 9.30am the defendant was spotted by police driving a vehicle on Portadown’s Tandragee Road into Cecil Street.

"Police noted the vehicle was travelling at slow speed and followed it onto the Armagh Road. The vehicle continually crossed the central white line into the opposite lane of traffic. Police signalled for the vehicle to stop,” said the prosecutor, adding that police smelled alcohol on the defendant’s breath when they spoke to her.

When police pointed out her driving issues and asked for a breath sample, the defendant said she had drunk alcohol the previous evening with her last drink around midnight.

The defendant failed the breath test and was arrested and brought to Banbridge Custody Suite where she provided a lower reading of 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The Prosecutor added: “Due to her level of intoxication she was examined by a doctor.”

Whyte’s solicitor said that his client had been driving since she was 17 years old with a completely clear record. He said that she had been heading to church when she was stopped by police.

He also told the court that the night before (Saturday) his client had been celebrating her husband’s birthday.

“Both of them had been out celebrating during the day. They had a meal, drinks and back to the house and had further drinks. She went to bed and got up early the next morning. She was late for church and had no breakfast.

"She would not have driven if she had realised she had excess alcohol in her system and it came as a shock to her. When she was arrested she spent a day in the cells in the police station which was a shock to her as well.”

The solicitor said his client is a self-employed childminder which included picking up children from school and taken children to her home.

“Since this incident she has had to contact the parents and tell them she can no longer carry out that function. She is ashamed of her actions. She genuinely tells me she did not realise that she was over the limit. She thought she had finished drinking with her husband about midnight.

"She says she is not a drinker normally but because it was her husband’s birthday they had a big day together and this has all come as a bit of a shock to her,” he said, asking the judge to give his client credit for her good record and early plea.