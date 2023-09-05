Road in Castlereagh closed due to security alert at playing fields
Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed by police after the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area.
Diversions are in place and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.
Last week the PSNI launched an investigation after criminal damage was caused to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields, Church Road.
The incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been caused sometime between Monday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.