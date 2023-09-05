Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed by police after the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area.

Church Road, Castlereagh. Photo by: Google

Diversions are in place and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Last week the PSNI launched an investigation after criminal damage was caused to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields, Church Road.

