Road user was injured by collision near Larne caused by tractor driver
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Bowes (19), of Hollybank Road, Parkgate, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the junction of the Ballyfore Road and Ballyrickard Road.
A defence barrister said it had been an "error" by the defendant who wished to apologise for the accident which he accepted he caused by not bringing the tractor to a "complete stop".
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had passed his test in October 2021 and he was aged 17 when driving a tractor on June 4, 2022.
The judge said: "This may have been down to your youth and inexperience. You were 17 years of age, nearly 18, driving this tractor and because of your carelessness there was a significant injury. The victim in the car that you hit was injured."
The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £200.