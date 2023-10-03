Register
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Road user was injured by collision near Larne caused by tractor driver

A person in a vehicle received a "significant injury" after a collision involving a tractor in the Raloo area, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adam Bowes (19), of Hollybank Road, Parkgate, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the junction of the Ballyfore Road and Ballyrickard Road.

A defence barrister said it had been an "error" by the defendant who wished to apologise for the accident which he accepted he caused by not bringing the tractor to a "complete stop".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had passed his test in October 2021 and he was aged 17 when driving a tractor on June 4, 2022.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The judge said: "This may have been down to your youth and inexperience. You were 17 years of age, nearly 18, driving this tractor and because of your carelessness there was a significant injury. The victim in the car that you hit was injured."

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £200.