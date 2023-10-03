A person in a vehicle received a "significant injury" after a collision involving a tractor in the Raloo area, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Adam Bowes (19), of Hollybank Road, Parkgate, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the junction of the Ballyfore Road and Ballyrickard Road.

A defence barrister said it had been an "error" by the defendant who wished to apologise for the accident which he accepted he caused by not bringing the tractor to a "complete stop".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had passed his test in October 2021 and he was aged 17 when driving a tractor on June 4, 2022.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The judge said: "This may have been down to your youth and inexperience. You were 17 years of age, nearly 18, driving this tractor and because of your carelessness there was a significant injury. The victim in the car that you hit was injured."