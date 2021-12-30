Robber armed with axe makes off with cash in Dungannon

A member of staff was unharmed but left shaken after the incident on Wednesday evening.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “At around 7.50pm, it was reported that a man entered business premises in the Scotch Street area, smashed the security glass at the counter with an axe and demanded money from a staff member.

“The suspect is described as being approximately 5 ft 4 ins to 5 ft 8 ins in height, of slim build, with a local accent, and was wearing a light grey tracksuit with blue stripes and the hood pulled up, a balaclava, black gloves, a blue baseball hat, and black and white trainers.

Police are appealing for information about the robbery at business premises in Scotch Street, Dungannon.

“He made off on foot with a sum of cash.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw a male matching this description, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1561 of 29/12/21.”