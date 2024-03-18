Robbers assault man and then attempt to withdraw cash with stolen bank card in Antrim
The 26-year-old victim was walking in an alleyway adjacent to Seacash Drive at around 3.50am when he was approached by two men.
The pair attacked the man, punching and kicking him, and stole his phone and bank card, attempting to use the latter to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM.
The victim was able to make off from his attackers and contact police.
The suspects are both described as being in their 20s and slim. One was wearing a black body-warmer and had a tattoo on his left hand. The other was wearing a black jacket and flip flops.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 341 18/03/24. Information can also be submitted online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.