A Romanian man who drove the wrong way along a Portadown street and towards the town centre, still on the wrong side of the road, has been fined for careless driving.

Ioan Lacatus, aged 39, from Jerusalem Street in Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, February 17 charged with a number of driving offences.

They included having no driving licence, using a car without insurance, having no Vehicle Test Certificate and driving without due care and attention.

Court gavel

A PSNI officer told the court: “On Sunday, November 1, 2018 at approximately 21.00 hours police observed a blue coloured Audi travelling along Mahon Road Industrial Estate on the wrong side of the road before putting right towards Portadown town centre still on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle was stopped a short time later when the defendant was spoken to by police.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Driving continuously on the wrong side of the road and then exiting a junction on the wrong side of the road. That should have been dangerous driving.”

AJ Stewart Ballentine of James Ballentine and Sons Solicitors in Ballymena pointed out that these offences were before a number of court appearances in 2019 in which suspended sentences were imposed and this, in effect, does not breach any of those. “A bench warrant was issued in April 2019 but at that state my client had returned back to Romania. His mother was ill. He nursed that lady when she was suffering from cancer. Unfortunately that lady passed away just before Christmas last year and he remained with his mother until her passing.

"He returned to NI to reside with his wife and children and then this bench warrant came to light. Since he was released from custody he has been successful in attaining employment at Moy Park in Ballymena and has been employed for the last two weeks and provided a viable income for his wife and his family.”

District Judge Kelly said: “That can’t be right. He was not in the UK in the immediate aftermath of Brexit. Therefore he was not resident in NI in the run up to Brexit which means if he arrives in NI after Brexit, particularly after the withdrawal, he is an illegal.

Mr Ballentine said: “That matter was explored by police and the High Court bail application, that aspect was withdrawn. There was no suggestion of any illegal entry.”

The judge asked; “How is he validly in Northern Ireland if he came post Brexit when he lived so long outside the jurisdiction prior to Brexit.”

Mr Ballentine said: “All I can say is that he was here at the time of this offence and left temporarily to look after his mother and then has come back.”

Mrs Kelly said he hadn’t left temporarily but away for four years. “That is not temporarily.”