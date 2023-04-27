A Romanian national, who was arrested in Portadown, has been remanded in custody after appearing in a Belfast court on foot of an Extradition Order.

Sorin Bunoiu, aged 42, with an address at Armagh Road, Portadown, appeared before Laganside Court on Thursday morning having been arrested on foot of an extradition warrant from his native Romania.

The court heard Bunoiu had been convicted in Romania in his absence on forgery and driving offences of which there is a three-year sentence left to serve.

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Richie told the judge that Bunoiu was not in attendance at his trial in Romania and the warrant appeared to show he has three years of a sentence left to serve following his conviction in absentia.

His barrister Ms Doherty told Laganside Court that her client denied the offences allegedly committed in Romania but he is resisting extradition.

She said Bunoiu lived in Portadown with his wife and five children and his wife is five-and-a-half months pregnant.

"There may be Article 8 issues though I understand he has not been in this jurisdiction for very long,” she added.

Ms Doherty said her client wished to apply for bail but she said she had explained to him that in extradition cases exceptional circumstances were needed to attain bail.

"There are some details that I have been made aware of through the police and my instructing solicitor in terms of his arrest which, as I understand, would be further grounds from the requesting state’s position in terms of resisting bail. I will need to consult with the requested person before I would be in a position to move any bail application,” said Ms Doherty.

The judge said he would adjourn the case until May 11.

“The court will require a very detailed bail application which will actually form the groundwork for his eventual skeleton arguments setting out his attitude towards the offences, when he came to Northern Ireland and what his position is within Northern Ireland, did he come by himself to Northern Ireland with his wife and children or where they already here?”