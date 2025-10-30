A Romanian teenager who allegedly took part in an “indiscriminate and opportunistic” sexual assault on a schoolgirl in Ballymena must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday (October 30).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old boy was refused bail on a charge of attempting to rape the girl after she was dragged into a garage in the Co Antrim town. Racially-motivated rioting erupted in Ballymena following the alleged attack.

Mr Justice Scoffield denied the defendant’s bid to be released based on risks he could either re-offend or flee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that his parents have severed ties (with the jurisdiction) and moved away underscores the motivation to escape Northern Ireland which arises in this case,” he held.

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

The defendant and a 14-year-old co-accused are jointly charged with the attempted rape on June 7 this year.

A third teenager suspect facing a charge of rape is believed to have fled to Romania the following day. None of the accused can be identified because of their ages.

The girl was allegedly snatched off the street and taken down an alleyway into a garage in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She managed to escape when the attack stopped because the three teenagers were disturbed by a noise outside and ran off, according to the police case.

Opposing the 15-year-old boy’s application for bail, prosecutors argued there is now forensic evidence linking him to the alleged sexual assault.

The court also heard that his mother and father returned to Romania shortly after the incident for their own safety. Although his parents came back to support his application, they no longer have any permanent address in the jurisdiction.

The teenager sought release to live at accommodation provided by the relevant health trust. But Mr Justice Scoffield held he has no real ties to the jurisdiction and could flee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is partly due, no doubt, to the serious violence and disorder which followed reports of the alleged offending,” he said.

“The seriousness of the offence, taken with the strength of the prima facie case against him, coupled with the determined, indiscriminate and opportunistic nature of the alleged offending, all give rise to concerns about the potential for further offences,” the judge said.

“Particularly if the applicant is accommodated with or has contact with girls of around his age.”

Refusing bail, he confirmed: “I consider that to protect the public it is necessary to remand the applicant in custody.”