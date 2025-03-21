Rooms ransacked during burglary after Newtownabbey home entered via front door
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the break-in.
Detective Constable Harrington said: “Police received a report on Thursday, 20th March that a property had been entered via its front door in the Burnthill Gardens area.
“It’s understood the burglary occurred between 7.20pm and 8.30pm that same evening. A number of rooms were completely ransacked.
“Enquiries, therefore, are ongoing to determine what, if anything, has been taken from the house.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area yesterday between 7.20pm and 8.30pm to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1820 20/03/25.
“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review.”
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.