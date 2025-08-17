Detectives are appealing for information after a number of rooms were ransacked during a burglary at a property in Dundonald.

It is believed that sometime between August 14 and 16, access was gained to the premises in the Church Road area.

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area during these dates or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 923 16/08/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.