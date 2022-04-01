Roy Reynolds: Rathcoole murder victim suffered ‘barbaric injuries’, court told

Police said 54-year-old Mr Reynolds’ naked body was dragged out of Michael Campbell’s blood-spattered home and put in the boot of a car for transportation to the dam near Carrickfergus.

Campbell, 32, of East Way in the Rathcoole estate, is charged with carrying out the murder sometime between March 27 and 28.

Co-defendant Robert Mervyn Fulton, 68, from Belfast Road in Ballyclare, faces a count of assisting in the disposal of the body.

Flowers laid at the scene where the the body of Roy Reynolds was found at Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus. Picture: Pacemaker Press

The pensioner allegedly brought his car to the murder scene and drilled holes in a breeze block for an attempt to weigh down the victim.

A defence lawyer claimed that Fulton had been “in terror” of Campbell.

Both men were remanded in custody after appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Reynolds’ partially submerged remains were discovered at North Woodburn Reservoir on Monday morning.

Roy Reynolds

The court heard police were alerted by a member of the public who had witnessed a man dragging a naked body from Campbell’s flat early on Monday morning.

It was put then in the boot of a car belonging to and driven by Fulton.

An investigating detective said that when the vehicle was stopped, a blood-stained Campbell was in the passenger seat.

Large quantities of blood were also detected in the boot and bumper of the car.

A large police presence pictured at Woodburn Dam in Carrickfergus on Monday. Picture: Pacemaker

At that point Fulton disclosed that another man had been left at a dam in Carrickfergus, but was unsure if he was dead or alive.

Police went to Campbell’s home where they discovered blood-covered walls and clear signs of a disturbance.

A blood-stained knife and screwdriver were also located, along with an electric hedge trimmer on the sofa.

Meanwhile, another member of the public on a walk in North Woodburn Reservoir reported finding Mr Reynolds’ body in shallow water.

“The body was naked, with jeans and underwear around his ankles, and a breeze block positioned under his arm,” the detective said.

During interviews Campbell made admissions, but claimed that he acted in self-defence.

Fulton accepted using his car to transport the body for disposal, having left his home earlier that morning to travel to Rathcoole.

He claimed to have been asked to bring the hedge trimmer and plastic sheeting found inside the boot of his car.

The court heard Fulton was previously a relationship with Campbell’s mother and remains “infatuated” with her.

Although a post-mortem has been carried out, no cause of death has been confirmed at this stage.

But the detective stressed: “This man suffered a brutal, sustained attack. It is barbaric, the injuries he suffered.”

Opposing Campbell’s application for bail, she said he allegedly posted a recent video on Facebook while armed with a knife and making threats to harm Mr Reynolds.

“I think the actual threat was to cut out his heart,” the detective claimed.

Campbell’s barrister, Stephen Law, argued that he fully cooperated with police and gave reasons why he allegedly acted in self-defence.

“He asserts that the deceased made a scurrilous allegation regarding the accused’s mother,” counsel submitted.

According to Mr Law, the body was then transported while his client was in “a blind panic”.

The lawyer went on: “This is a tragic situation and I have been asked to express in open court his total remorse for the incident that occurred between himself and the deceased.

“He indicates there was a verbal argument, both parties had been drinking and he was attacked by the deceased.”

Fulton’s solicitor, Stephen McCann, argued that he has physical and mental disabilities.

But the detective responded that he had been able to drive to the scene of the killing in the middle of the night and respond when Campbell requested something to weigh the body down.

“Mr Fulton, at his home address, drilled two holes in a breeze block in order to put rope in it to dispose of the body,” she disclosed.

During cross-examination, Mr McCann insisted his client played no physical role in the murder.

“He said that he never touched the body,” the lawyer added.

It was further claimed that he had been set up in a “honeypot trap” which involved his home being partially signed over into a woman’s name.

“Mr Fulton has said consistently, throughout every moment of his interviews, that he has been in fear of Michael Campbell,” Mr McCann contended.

When suggested that he had opportunities to leave and seek help, the solicitor responded: “He exists at the beck and call of Mr Campbell, ‘get me drink, take me here, do this, do that’.

“Mr Campbell has stayed occasionally in Mr Fulton’s home, as has his brother, and Mr Fulton can do nothing about it.

“He’s stuck with these monsters around him. He’s not infatuated with Michael Campbell, he’s in terror of him.

“He said to police ‘if I didn’t do what he told me I’d be next’?”

The court was told Fulton has accepted guilt for becoming involved in transporting the body.

“But he has made it clear at all stages he has been in terror of Mr Campbell, with very good reason, having seen the horrific murder scene and the horrific injuries inflicted on Mr Reynolds by Mr Campbell,” Mr McCann said.

Emphasising his client’s disabilities, he added: “This is a man who shuffles when he walks, this is a man who has difficulty speaking.”

Refusing bail to both defendants, District Judge Mark McGarrity cited the risk of re-offending.