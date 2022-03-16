Royal British Legion bar was ‘wrecked’, court is told

Thirty-three-year-old David Smyth from Carsonville Drive, Upperlands, was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Smyth, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, admitted damaging a ceiling light and stealing a case of Stella Cidre to the value of £24 belonging to the RBL on August 5, 2018.

Prosecuting counsel said police viewed CCTV footage after a report that the bar had been wrecked, and Smyth was seen hitting the ceiling light and causing damage.

He said the defendant was also observed leaving the premises with a case of Stella Cidre, valued £24, without paying.

Counsel added that £1,000 damage was caused to the bar in the incident.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said there had been a number of individuals involved but the defendant was the only one recognisable in the CCTV footage.

Mr McStay said the defendant had later returned and paid for the beer.

He explained that Smyth was currently on remand on an assault charge and has not yet been able to achieve bail.

Mr McStay asked the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.