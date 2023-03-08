A large quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized by police near Ballyclare.

They were recovered after detectives in Ballymena, investigating a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area, conducted a search of a residential property in the Doagh area today (Wednesday, March 8).

A police spokesperson said: “During the search, which was conducted with assistance from the Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team and District Support Team, a number of items were seized, including a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

“These suspected drugs have an estimated street value of approximately £27,000.

A police photo of the suspected drugs seized during the search.

"The supply of controlled drugs destroys lives and communities. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to bringing those involved in the supply of controlled drugs to justice.

“We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the supply of controlled drugs to contact police by dialling 101.”