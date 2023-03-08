They were recovered after detectives in Ballymena, investigating a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area, conducted a search of a residential property in the Doagh area today (Wednesday, March 8).
A police spokesperson said: “During the search, which was conducted with assistance from the Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team and District Support Team, a number of items were seized, including a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“These suspected drugs have an estimated street value of approximately £27,000.
"The supply of controlled drugs destroys lives and communities. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to bringing those involved in the supply of controlled drugs to justice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the supply of controlled drugs to contact police by dialling 101.”
Information, police added, can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/