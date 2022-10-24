The 24-year-old is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 24).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the arrest had been made by detectives from the force’s Major Investigation Team.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Ryan McNab

Mr McNab (31), from North Belfast, died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole on Friday evening.

