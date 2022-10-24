Mark Doak, 24, claimed he performed the fatal wrestling-style hold on Ryan McNab in self-defence after being struck over the head with a bottle during a drinking session.

Doak, of Barna Square in Rathcoole, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murdering 31-year-old Mr McNab last Friday.

A judge was told the two men only met for the first time on the day of the alleged killing.

Ryan McNab

"Inquiries would indicate Mr McNab was not known to the defendant prior to around 5pm on (Friday),” a detective sergeant said.

"Approximately two to three hours later he’s dead in the defendant’s flat, having suffered a violent death where the defendant has used martial arts skills to choke him out.”

The court heard Doak phoned ambulance control after he realised Mr McNab was not breathing.

"He stated that Ryan had attacked him with a glass (bottle), they had been fighting and that he had choked him out to death. He said it was self-defence,” the detective disclosed.

Police at Barna Square in Rathcoole after a murder investigation was launched. Picture: Press Eye.

Paramedics and police found Mr McNab lying on the floor. Emergency medical procedures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doak was treated in hospital for his injuries before being taken into custody.

During interviews he claimed Mr McNab attacked him after being invited into his home for a drink. The two men ended up in a scuffle where the defendant put the deceased in a wrestling hold to incapacitate him.

According to Doak’s account he let go when Mr McNab stopped moving and raised the alarm on realising the other man was not breathing.

The court heard police have recordings of the defendant declaring “I choked him” describing a violent scene and sounding “volatile, panicking and out of control”.

Opposing bail, the detective voiced concerns that he may pose a danger to the public.

"The defendant told police that he had been on a three-day drink and coke bender from Wednesday until Friday when he was arrested, and that he had not slept during this time,” she revealed.

"He stated that he had taken cocaine at approximately 10am on Friday, he had also taken diazepam and he continued to consume large quantities of cider and vodka throughout the day.”

During the hearing it was suggested claims that Mr McNab intended to go to Doak’s ex-girlfriend’s home may have been a catalyst for the alleged murder.

"The allegation was that he was going to do her in,” she told the court.

Doak’s solicitor, Stewart Ballentine, told the court he had remained at the scene and performed CPR while on the phone to the ambulance service.

Stressing his client made a case of acting in self-defence throughout five police interviews, the lawyer said: “This man is totally devastated by what has occurred.”

Mr Ballentine submitted that the mood changed while the two men were drinking together in Doak’s flat.

"It appears that during that evening the injured party said he was going to go up to my client’s ex-girlfriend’s (home), break down her door and carry out an assault on her,” he said.

"Suddenly, on the defendant’s case, the injured party rose, lifted a vodka bottle and smashed it on the defendant’s head.”

Doak was initially unable to repel the attack, Mr Ballentine contended, but then carried out a self-defence manoeuvre.

"He did not in any way intend to kill this gentleman,” he insisted.

"It’s a life-changing incident not only for the injured party’s family who are in court, but it’s life-changing for this man as well.”

Refusing bail, District Judge Oonagh Mullan cited the seriousness of the charge and ongoing investigation.