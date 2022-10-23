Major Investigation Team Detectives have been granted an extension for the detention of a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder until 11.30pm this evening (Sunday).Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22."I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family."