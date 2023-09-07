Sachet containing Pregabalin tablets fell from Magherafelt man during search, court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Francis Kennedy, aged 34, from Sandymount in the town, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, for unlawfully possessing Pregabalin on July 8, 2022.
Prosecuting counsel said police were on patrol in the Foyle Street of Derry when Kennedy approached them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said while searching him, a sachet containing eight Pregabalin tablets fell from him and during interview Kennedy admitted possessing the drug without a prescription, telling police he was an addict and had them for his own personal use.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Kennedy had been self-medicating at the time of the incident.
Mr Atherton said the defendant had lost his brother through drug use during the Covid-19 era.
He explained Kennedy was getting help from his GP in relation to drugs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The solicitor said Kennedy has been in and out of custody over the years but has managed to stay out of prison for almost a year.
The defendant was living close to his mother’s house and this has had an influence on him, he stressed.
He pleaded with the court not to impose a period of custody as he had made a full admission and apologised to police and was getting help for his drug addiction.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant has 107 previous convictions, but she would suspend the prison sentence in this case.