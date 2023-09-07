Sachet containing Pregabalin tablets fell from Magherafelt man during search, court told

Police who were approached by a Magherafelt man believed he was “under the influence of something” and searched him, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.

Mark Francis Kennedy, aged 34, from Sandymount in the town, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, for unlawfully possessing Pregabalin on July 8, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said police were on patrol in the Foyle Street of Derry when Kennedy approached them.

The lawyer said while searching him, a sachet containing eight Pregabalin tablets fell from him and during interview Kennedy admitted possessing the drug without a prescription, telling police he was an addict and had them for his own personal use.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Kennedy had been self-medicating at the time of the incident.

Mr Atherton said the defendant had lost his brother through drug use during the Covid-19 era.

He explained Kennedy was getting help from his GP in relation to drugs.

The solicitor said Kennedy has been in and out of custody over the years but has managed to stay out of prison for almost a year.

The defendant was living close to his mother’s house and this has had an influence on him, he stressed.

He pleaded with the court not to impose a period of custody as he had made a full admission and apologised to police and was getting help for his drug addiction.