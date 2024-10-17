Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have taken the step of reissuing an appeal on social media in a bid to trace Samuel Todd.

A bench warrant was issued for him when he failed to appear at court in relation to multiple charges of burglary and theft.

A post, which was first made public on April 29, was reissued by officers on October 17.

It said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

"Call 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111, quoting reference number CW 493 16/07/22.”