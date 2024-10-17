Samuel Todd: PSNI make renewed appeal after Co Antrim man fails to attend court
Police officers have taken the step of reissuing an appeal on social media in a bid to trace Samuel Todd.
A bench warrant was issued for him when he failed to appear at court in relation to multiple charges of burglary and theft.
A post, which was first made public on April 29, was reissued by officers on October 17.
It said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.
"Call 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111, quoting reference number CW 493 16/07/22.”