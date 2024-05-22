Sandy Row disturbance: man charged with ‘doing a provocative act’ while two other people have been released from custody
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 20. Police say, as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A second man, also aged 29, has been released from police custody and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.
Meanwhile, a 37-year-old woman has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Police say their investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1521 22/05/24.
Speaking in the aftermath of the incident, Neighbourhood Sergeant Morton said: “While on patrol in the Sandy Row area, officers witnessed three people setting items on fire at around 6.30pm. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.”
Police said they would remain in the area on Wednesday evening “to ensure the safety of the local community”.