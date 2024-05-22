Sandy Row disturbance: man charged with ‘doing a provocative act’ while two other people have been released from custody

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2024, 21:27 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 16:59 BST
A man has been charged with doing a provocative act in relation to a disturbance in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on the evening of Wednesday, May 22.

The 29-year-old is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 20. Police say, as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, also aged 29, has been released from police custody and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old woman has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. Image: NIFRS

Police say their investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1521 22/05/24.

Speaking in the aftermath of the incident, Neighbourhood Sergeant Morton said: “While on patrol in the Sandy Row area, officers witnessed three people setting items on fire at around 6.30pm. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.”

Police said they would remain in the area on Wednesday evening “to ensure the safety of the local community”.