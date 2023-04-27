Police are appealing for information after a suspected firearm was found near Dervock.

A number of cartridges were also recovered from a woodland, just outside the Co Antrim village, on Wednesday (April 26) afternoon.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “The item, which has been examined by ammunition technical officers, is a sawed-off shotgun. It, along with the cartridges, will be subject to further forensic examination. Meanwhile, an extensive search of the woodland has taken place.

“Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are carrying out enquiries, and one line of enquiry is that the weapon may have been under the control of the North Antrim UDA.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please get in touch. The woodland, which is just outside Dervock, is accessible by the Conogher Road. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area.”

