Scam: Mid Ulster councillor warns people to remain vigilant with emails or text messages
Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said the emails state that your “parcel has arrived”, but shipment has been suspended due to a missing house number.
The recipient is invited to check and update their address details by clicking on an attached link.
“Over the past week I have received these scam emails and its important that anyone getting them doesn’t open or reply to them," said Councillor Wilson. "Just remember to remain vigilant with emails or text messages”
If you have received an email which you’re not quite sure about, forward it to [email protected]
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has the power to investigate and remove scam email addresses and websites. It's free to report a suspicious email which can: reduce the amount of scam emails you receive; make yourself a harder target for scammers and protect others from cyber crime online.