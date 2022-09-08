A PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of possible cold callers in the area of Kernan Hill Manor, Craigavon around 7pm on Wednesday 7th September 2022.

"A white van with a southern registration plate has been reported to have been following behind a private bin lorry and then knocking on doors in the area asking for money on behalf of the company.

"This van was not in fact working on behalf of this bin lorry. If you were in the area at the time and have any relevant information, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1527 - 07/09/22

"Please keep an eye out for similar circumstances in your area. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report this to police on 101 or call 999 in case of an emergency.”