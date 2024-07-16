Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly pensioner has been ordered to stand trial accused of causing the death of a schoolgirl in Carrickfergus last year.

Eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough from Larne was knocked down and killed while walking with a group of children along High Street in Carrickfergus shortly before noon on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Appearing via video link from his home for a preliminary enquiry into the case was John Noble Lindsay of Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus.

Watching proceedings from the public gallery at Belfast Magistrates' Court were members of Scarlett’s family.

Scarlett Rossborough. Picture: family image

The 91-year-old defendant is charged that he caused the death of the Linn Primary School pupil by driving dangerously.

Asked by the court clerk if he understood the charge he faced, The defendant replied: "I do, Your Worship.''

He declined to say anything in answer to the charge and further declined to call any evidence or tender any witnesses on his behalf.

A prosecution lawyer told the hearing that based on the papers before him he believed the defendant had a prima facie case to answer.

Just some of the soft toys, beautiful flowers and cards left at High Street in Carrickfergus following the death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

Defence barrister Stephen Molloy told the court the defendant was appearing via video link from his home as he is currently recovering from an operation on his stomach performed within the past two weeks.

"I am aware that members of the deceased's family are present in court. We are very eager for this case to proceed and I know the family wish the case to move as quickly as possible as well,'' said Mr Molloy.

District Judge Keown said: "I am satisfied there is a case to answer. The case will be returned to Belfast Crown Court for arraignment hearing on a date to be fixed.''

The defendant was released on his own bail of £500 but Judge Keown said he did not have to sign for his bail.

Scarlett Rossborough's P5 classmates at Linn Primary School, who paid tribute by decorating their t-shirts with her name for the recent charity colour run, pictured with Mrs McCoy and Mrs Black.Photo: Helena McManus

Mr Molloy applied for legal aid in the case.

"These are serious charges which are now going before the Crown Court which is why I am applying for legal aid,'' said the defence lawyer.

Judge Keown refused the application for legal aid at this stage but said a fresh application could be made once the case is before Belfast Crown Court.

Just a few weeks ago Linn Primary School held a charity ‘colour run’ in honour of Scarlett, described as "a much-loved pupil" who would "always be remembered for her infectious giggles and sense of fun".

Cheering on the young participants were members of Scarlett’s family, who have chosen to divide proceeds from the run between the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Linn Primary School funds, to be spent on something in memory of Scarlett.