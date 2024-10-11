Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Antrim pensioner has admitted causing the death of an eight-year-old girl from Larne by driving dangerously.

Schoolgirl Scarlett Rossborough died after being struck by a car driven by John Noble Lindsay in Carrickfergus last August.

Lindsay, who is 92 and from Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, appeared in Belfast Crown Court last month where he admitted a charge of causing the death of the Linn Primary School pupil by careless driving but denied the charge of causing her death by dangerous driving.

On that occasion, Judge Patricia Smyth set the date for a trial for causing death by dangerous driving as November 4, 2024.

Eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough. Picture: family image

Lindsay was back in the same court on Friday where his barrister asked that he be re-arraigned on the charge he initially denied.

Defence barrister Frank O'Donoghue KC told Judge Smyth that after consulting with his client, Noble "does not feel he is fit enough to go this trial process" and "does not feel it is appropriate to put the family through the trial process”.

After confirming his identity to a court clerk, the wheelchair-bound pensioner was charged that on August 9, 2023 he caused the death of Scarlett Rossborough by driving dangerously on High Street in Carrickfergus.

When asked how he pleaded, Lindsay said: "Your Honour, I plead guilty to dangerous driving causing death."

As a result of the guilty plea, Judge Smyth said the charge of causing Scarlett's death by careless driving was being vacated and would be "left on the books”.

Mr O'Donoghue told the Belfast Recorder a pre-sentence report on his client will now be obtained.

He added that additional medical reports will be submitted on behalf of Lindsay who he said was "in frail, ill health”.

Mr O'Donoghue said: "The defendant has expressed the wish that he would want this case dealt with long in advance of Christmas.

"He does not want it dragging towards Christmas as he does not want to cause any additional stress to the family”.

Judge Smyth said she would hear the plea regarding the "very tragic matter" at 2pm on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

After no objections were raised by the Crown, Lindsay was released on continuing bail.

Following Scarlett's death, teachers at her school said she was "a much-loved pupil" who would "always be remembered for her infectious giggles and sense of fun".

Scarlett and other children are understood to have been out walking on a community centre's summer scheme trip when the fatal collision happened.