Jaoquim Gusmao, aged 47, from Drumgor Park, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath. His solicitor said he would be pleading guilty.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor said that on Saturday, February 24 this year, police received a report from a member of the public who was concerned about a man who had his head slumped over the steering wheel at Church Place in Lurgan. Police arrived and saw the man in a car parked on the footpath with the key in the ignition and the engine running.

"The defendant did not respond to police who were knocking on the window,” said the prosecutor, adding that police subsequently entered the vehicle, waking up the defendant who smelled of intoxicating liquor. An evidential breath test showed as 59.

The defendant has no record, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Siún Downey said Gusmao has been living here for 20 years and runs a restaurant at Scarva.

“On the night in question he went to pick his wife up as she was socialising at a friend’s. He had a couple of drinks and they were waiting for a taxi. He went outside and was trying to put the heater of the car on and turned the lights of the car on.

"I have explained to him that if he has the keys of the car in the ignition he is drunk in charge. He does accept that but he wanted me to make it clear he had no intention of driving. It was a stupid mistake and ultimately it is him who will have to deal with the consequences,” said Ms Downey who asked the district judge to deal with the defendant as leniently as possible, pointing out his clear record and clean driving licence.