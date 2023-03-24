A man has been arrested after police discovered a suspected cannabis factory during a search in Scarva on Thursday, March 23.

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 was seized in the operation.

Sergeant Berry said: “Local Policing Team officers, alongside neighbourhood officers, conducted a search of shed where they located a suspected cannabis factory inside. There was a number of grow tents set up inside and all plants were seized alongside some electronic items.”

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of several offences, including cultivation of cannabis was in police custody for time but has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

The suspected cannabis factory in Scarva.

Sergeant Berry added: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1053 of 23/03/23.