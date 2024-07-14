Scarvagh House targeted by burglars who stole Yamaha electric bike and tools

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2024, 09:05 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
A blue Yamaha electric bike and a number of power tools have been stolen in a burglary at Scarvagh House in Scarva.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 10pm on July 10 and 7am on July 11.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you witnessed any suspicious activity around this time or have information that could assist us please contact police on 101, quoting serial 233 11/07/24.”

