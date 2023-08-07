A school assistant was banned from driving for a week at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday on a speeding charge.

Charlene Margaret Mitchell, aged 35, from Coalisland Road, Dungannon, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court heard the defendant was detected travelling in an Audi A4 car at 47mph in a 30mph zone at Moor Road, Coalisland, in the afternoon of May 16 this year.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said it had been a detection by post and the defendant was offered a fixed penalty, but could not avail of it as she already had 10 penalty points on her licence and had to come before the court.

Mr Dillon said the defendant is a mother-of-two and worked as a school assistant.