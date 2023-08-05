School cook with 'very high reading' given 16-month ban for drink driving

A school cook who got into a car after coming out of a Coalisland off licence carrying a bottle of wine and smelling of intoxicating liquor, has been disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Norah Donnelly, aged 51, from Maplebrook Lane, Coalisland, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on May 21 last.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that a member of the public, concerned the defendant was about to drive, had reported the matter to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 5.25pm, police found the defendant sitting in the car with the ignition on and engine off in the car park at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said Donnelly spoke in a slurred voice and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. She was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 96 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained Donnelly had been struggling both physically and mentally at the time of the incident but has taken steps to address her problems.

He said she was a full time cook in a school and a carer for her mother, adding that the defendant required her licence to get to hospital appointments and pleaded with the court to give her maximum credit considering her previously clear record.