Scooter driver involved in collision at railway level crossing

A defence solicitor said the back wheel of the bike being driven by Daniel Pawlowski (43), of Old Bleach Villas in Randalstown, slid on the track causing the bike to slide across the Niblock Road into another road vehicle.

It was 6.30pm on March 5 this year and the defendant later had an alcohol in breath reading of 51 - the legal limit being 35.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defence solicitor said the vehicles had been travelling slowly and there was no damage or injury.

editorial image

The lawyer said the defendant’s employer bought the scooter for the defendant to travel to work in Nutt’s Corner and the employer also paid for the insurance.

He said unknown to the defendant the insurance company had gone into administration. An email had gone to a spam box and the defendant was unaware the cover had been cancelled.

The solicitor said at the time of the incident the defendant was coming home from a friend’s house and had taken drink the night before.

The lawyer said the defendant’s employer now picks him up in Randalstown.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath; and insurance and MOT offences.