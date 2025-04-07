Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police used Air Support to help track a scrambler bike to Hightown Quarry in response to community concerns at the weekend.

It was one of two electric scramblers seized by officers in north and west Belfast. Local policing Sergeant McIlveen said: "On Saturday, 5th April, at around 3.10pm, patrol officers heard the distinctive noise of scramblers in the Crumlin Road area and asked Air Support colleagues for assistance with tracking the bikes.

"They were able to follow the bikes and direct officers to the Hightown Quarry area. The bike was located, found to be uninsured, and seized. The driver, aged 23, is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a number of offences including careless driving.

"On Sunday, 6th April, at around 2.25pm, Air Support spotted a scrambler being driven erratically on the road and footpath in the Workman Avenue area.

Police say this scrambler was seized at Hightown on Saturday (April 5). Photo provided by PSNI

"The suspect driver was followed to an address on Falls Road, where he was arrested. Again, the uninsured vehicle was seized.

"The man, aged 23, was subsequently charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, 2nd May."

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Air Support spotted a scrambler being driven erratically on Sunday (April 6). Photo provided by PSNI

Sergeant McIlveen continued: "We want to reassure you that we are taking this issue extremely seriously and that we recognise the significant danger that these vehicles can pose.

"It beggars belief that they would be driven on footpaths, or in a built up area, at times when children or older people could be out and about and placed at risk through this thoughtlessness.

"We would encourage you to report any incidents of these vehicles being driven recklessly. Give us the information so that we can take measures to deal with those in our community who drive these vehicles contrary to legislation.

"We would also encourage parents and guardians to consider the risks to others and the impact on the community when they purchase these vehicles for their young people.

"Think before you ride. You risk not only losing your bike, like these men, but also ending up in court. Please help us to make our roads, residential areas and parks safer for everyone."

Police can be contacted on 101, or alternatively, information can be provided via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

