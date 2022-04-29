SDLP candidate hits out after posters vandalised

The Antrim representative spoke out after pictures were shared online over recent days showing that a number of posters had been removed and ripped up.

Cllr Lynch said: “I will not be intimidated by loyalists or anyone else during this Assembly election campaign.

“This is not the first time during this election that my posters have been removed, they have gone missing from places all over South Antrim as people seek to interfere with my campaign. No matter how many posters get removed I will continue my efforts to spread the SDLP’s message.

Cllr Roisin Lynch.

“Representatives from all parties have had their posters removed, but these comments and images circulating online are sinister and cause for concern. I would urge political leaders to come together and condemn this latest development.”

Police received a report of Cllr Lynch’s posters being damaged in Templepatrick earlier this month and have appealed for anyone with information about posters being damaged to contact them.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, Inspector Emma Spence said: “We received a report of election posters being removed and damaged in the Templepatrick area earlier this month and our enquiries continue.

“We, within the Police Service of Northern Ireland, are committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

“We are investigating thoroughly all incidents which have been reported to us, including the removal and destruction of election posters, and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution. I would appeal to anyone who witnesses the theft or damage of election posters to contact police on 101 immediately.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that from March 22 to April 26, it had received 98 reports relating to the Assembly election next month.

A PSNI spokesperson said that there had been 80 reports of election posters being damaged, removed or destroyed across Northern Ireland.