SDLP councillor condemns 'inconvenience' to residents after suspected pipebomb is left outside house
A number of houses have been evacuated in Co Tyrone after a suspicious object believed to be a pipebomb was left outside a house.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say they are currently at the scene on the Gortgonis Road in Coalisland.
They say the area has been cordoned off while the incident is dealt with.
SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said: “I condemn the device and I condemn the inconvenience it has caused residents who have had to be evacuated and they don’t need this on a cold January morning.”