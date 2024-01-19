SDLP councillor condemns 'inconvenience' to residents after suspected pipebomb is left outside house

A number of houses have been evacuated in Co Tyrone after a suspicious object believed to be a pipebomb was left outside a house.

Police say they are currently at the scene on the Gortgonis Road in Coalisland.

They say the area has been cordoned off while the incident is dealt with.

