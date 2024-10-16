SDLP MLA condemns Garvagh shooting as 'incredibly sinister' incident
Police said the victim had sustained serious and potentially life-changing injuries after being shot in the arms and legs.
East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “This is incredibly sinister, two men have been left in hospital after being attacked by masked men during what is thought to be a burglary, with one having serious and potentially life-changing injuries. This must have been a terrifying experience.
"The use of a gun in this incident is highly concerning and will shock people in this area. My thoughts are with the victims who I hope will make a full and quick recovery.
“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact police. This dangerous weapon must be found and taken out of circulation before anyone else is the hurt and those behind this violent attack apprehended and brought to justice.”