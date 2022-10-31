SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone says attack on Orange hall near Magherafelt was 'disgraceful'

Police are treating the fire at Ballynougher Orange hall as a hate crime.

Mr McGlone said there was no place for these kind of attacks in society and that everyone’s culture must be respected.

He said in a statement: “I condemn this attack on Ballynougher Orange hall in the strongest possible terms. The people who carried out this disgraceful incident do not represent people in this area who live and work alongside their neighbours in a spirit of respect and tolerance.

Ballynougher Orange hall was gutted in the attack.

“Everyone must be free to celebrate their culture and traditions without having to worry about being subjected to this kind of attack. This incident should give those who seek to rise tensions in the North for their own ends significant pause. We need to get back to focusing on the things that bring us together and not issues which drive us apart.

“I’d urge anyone with any information about this attack to come forward to police and assist them with their investigation. We need to send a clear message that attacks of this nature will not be tolerated on any community and ensure that we don’t see any repeat of this.”

