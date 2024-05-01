Sean Cruickshank: PSNI hunt for wanted man 'unlawfully at large'
Sean Cruickshank, who is 35, has had his licence revoked.
He is also currently wanted by officers in connection with another ongoing investigation in the Derry / Londonderry area.
Police have launched a public appeal to help try to locate Sean and have also urged him to hand himself in.
He is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim to medium build, with short fair hair.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Despite a number of attempts to arrest and contact Sean, police have been unable to locate him.
"We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1829 17/08/23.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.
"Police would also appeal directly to Sean to hand himself in.”