Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Bell (29), from Mullagh Park, admitted possessing methylmethcathinone on March 5 last.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that at 9.40pm, police on patrol in Maghera observed a car parked at the side of the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said a female passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby address and the male, who was in the driving seat, was observed attempting to conceal something in the rear of the vehicle.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant appeared “jittery and agitated” and a search was carried resulting in recovery of drug paraphernalia and a deal bag containing 5.77 grams of a brown crystal substance.