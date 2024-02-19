Register
BREAKING

Search of Maghera man's car by police revealed drug paraphernalia and a deal bag containing a brown crystal substance

A Maghera man who was spotted by police “attempting to conceal something in the rear of a vehicle”, has been fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing a Class B drug.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matthew Bell (29), from Mullagh Park, admitted possessing methylmethcathinone on March 5 last.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that at 9.40pm, police on patrol in Maghera observed a car parked at the side of the road.

Prosecuting counsel said a female passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby address and the male, who was in the driving seat, was observed attempting to conceal something in the rear of the vehicle.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
Roy Harrison: 'When you’re told the news you have cancer, your mind goes into a ...

The lawyer said the defendant appeared “jittery and agitated” and a search was carried resulting in recovery of drug paraphernalia and a deal bag containing 5.77 grams of a brown crystal substance.

A defence lawyer said Bell has no previous convictions and for a long time was not being given the appropriate medication for Crohn's disease.