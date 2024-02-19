Search of Maghera man's car by police revealed drug paraphernalia and a deal bag containing a brown crystal substance
Matthew Bell (29), from Mullagh Park, admitted possessing methylmethcathinone on March 5 last.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that at 9.40pm, police on patrol in Maghera observed a car parked at the side of the road.
Prosecuting counsel said a female passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby address and the male, who was in the driving seat, was observed attempting to conceal something in the rear of the vehicle.
The lawyer said the defendant appeared “jittery and agitated” and a search was carried resulting in recovery of drug paraphernalia and a deal bag containing 5.77 grams of a brown crystal substance.
A defence lawyer said Bell has no previous convictions and for a long time was not being given the appropriate medication for Crohn's disease.