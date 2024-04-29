Second ex-police officer will not be prosecuted over Reavey brothers killings
Known as Officer C, the former policeman was reported to the PPS in connection with the murders of the Reavey brothers and another man in south Armagh almost 50 years ago.
Anthony (17), John Martin (24) and Brian Reavey (22) died in a gun attack at their family home in Whitecross in January 1976
Their killings have been linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and notorious Glenanne Gang.
Officer C was also reported for alleged involvement in several other incidents including an attack at the Rock Bar, Keady, in June 1976.
The PPS issued a no prosecution decision after an investigation file was submitted by the Police Ombudsman.
Earlier this year, the ruling body said the evidence available was also insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction against another former police officer.
Eugene Reavey, has led a long campaign seeking the truth about what happened to his brothers, and despite repeated setbacks, he said he will not give up: “This kind of news only seeks to put salt in the wounds after all these years,” he said.
“I have been fighting for over four decades for justice for my brothers and I do not intend on giving up now.
"I am of the belief that no amount of evidence will be enough, as this issue has become a political football.”
“After so many years of inaction by the authorities, our family does not expect to see anyone brought before a court to answer for these crimes, but we strongly believe truth and transparency are the only way towards real reconciliation.”
Mr Reavey said he will seek a review of the PPS decision.
Meanwhile, a PPS spokesperson said: "The reasons for the decision in this case related to a lack of sufficient admissible evidence to establish the officer as having been involved in specific incidents," it added.
The spokesperson also said that it understands the decision would be "disappointing" for the affected families, adding: "We have written to them outlining the detailed reasons for the decisions relating to their case".