Second Larne man faces 'laughing gas' charges
A second Larne man is accused of possessing nitrous oxide - also known as 'laughing gas' - with intent to supply.
Corin Spence (19), of Lindara Drive, is charged in relation to March 2 this year. He is also accused of possession of nitrous oxide on March 2. He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 29.
He is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis between February 22 and March 2 this year.
Jordan Martin (20), of The Woods, Larne, recently appeared at the same court charged with possessing nitrous oxide with intent to supply and possession of nitrous oxide on March 2.
The two defendants have had their cases adjourned to mid-September.