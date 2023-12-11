Register
A Lurgan man has appeared in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court today (Monday) charged with the murder of 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Mr Kelly was found dead beside a burning car in the early morning of December 3 this year in the Maple Court area close to Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Police at the scene in Lurgan where they are investigating a sudden death. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyePolice at the scene in Lurgan where they are investigating a sudden death. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Police at the scene in Lurgan where they are investigating a sudden death. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
The 23-year-old nursing assistant, who was a popular young man, was buried on Sunday following his funeral at St Peter’s Church in the town.

In the dock was Shane Harte, aged 31, from Headington House in Lurgan, Co Armagh, who faced a single charge of murdering Odhrán Kelly on December 3 this year.

A PSNI Detective investigating the murder of Mr Kelly said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believes he could connect the accused to the offence before the court. Harte’s defence solicitor said there were no questions for the detective and there would be no application for bail.

A Prosecutor told the court that the case against the co-accused in this case has been adjourned to Craigavon Magistrates Court on January 5.

Last Friday Gary Damien Scullion, aged 31, from Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court also accused of murdering the 23-year-old nursing assistant on Sunday, December 3. He was remanded in custody until January 5.

On Thursday, two Lurgan woman appeared in court accused of helping to dispose of his body. Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, from Edward Street and 36-year-old Stephanie McClelland were remanded in custody and are due to appear in court again later this month.