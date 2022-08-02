Second man appears before court charged with murder of Victor Hamiton

The body of the 63-year-old was found, last week, at the front of a dwelling in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel.

Mario Menezes (33), of Portmore Street in Portadown, appeared before Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mamadu Saido Djalo, (29), of Springfield Crescent in Belfast, appeared via video-link at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, charged with Mr Hamilton’s murder.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

At Tuesday’s Court, Menezes appeared before Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter via video link from Belfast.

A police officer said he could connect Menezes with the charge.

A defence solicitor said there was no need for an interpreter.

The solicitor said there was no application for bail “at this time”.

He said he may make a bail application at a later stage.