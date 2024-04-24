Second man charged in relation to Carrickfergus armed robbery
A second man is due to appear in court on charges relating to an armed robbery at commercial premises in the Woodburn Road area of Carrickfergus on Friday, April 19.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 37-year-old has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 25).
Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 30-year-old man (who has since turned 31) was also charged to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, April 22.