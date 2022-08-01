Second man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 11pm on Monday (August 1) that detectives from the Major Investigation Team have charged a 33-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink on Tuesday, August 2.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday morning police stated that a 33-year-old man had been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder.

Victor Hamilton.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.