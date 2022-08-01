Second man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 11pm on Monday (August 1) that detectives from the Major Investigation Team have charged a 33-year-old man with murder.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink on Tuesday, August 2.
On Sunday morning police stated that a 33-year-old man had been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder.
As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The body of 63-year-old Mr Hamilton was found outside his home in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Tuesday, July 26.